Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 8%

Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL)’s share price was down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 2,734,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,320,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Azul in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Azul from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.66.

Get Azul alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($1.27). Azul had a negative net margin of 80.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Azul SA will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZUL. ThornTree Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 213.5% in the first quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP now owns 2,026,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 936,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 735,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,340,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 499,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,529,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 482,864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 141.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 713,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 418,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.