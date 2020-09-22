Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $204.00

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.81), with a volume of 2328824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.80 ($2.85).

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAB. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 419 ($5.47) to GBX 347 ($4.53) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 581.25 ($7.60).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 337.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.17.

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 10,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($32,928.26). Insiders have bought 19,987 shares of company stock worth $5,505,944 over the last quarter.

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

