BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) fell 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.59. 876,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,180,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Get BankUnited alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.38.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $228.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in BankUnited by 24.2% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $34,029,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 89.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 169,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.