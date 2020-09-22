Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,853. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $47.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

