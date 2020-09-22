Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €48.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.83 ($52.75).

1COV opened at €43.72 ($51.44) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.61. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

