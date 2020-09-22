Barclays Boosts Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Price Target to $24.00

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) had its target price upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAVE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.71.

NASDAQ SAVE opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

