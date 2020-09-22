Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.68.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 771,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldavar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
