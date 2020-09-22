Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.58 to $31.71 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. 771,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,129,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 39.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

