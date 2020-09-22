Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) Trading Down 8.7%

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was down 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 3,526,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,959,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Eight Capital upgraded Baytex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.60 to $0.65 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $217.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 199.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $110.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 296,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,861 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baytex Energy by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 605,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. 13.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

