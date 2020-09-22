BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

BBX Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

BBX Capital (OTCMKTS:BBXTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBX Capital had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

