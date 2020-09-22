Beer Money (BEER) Price Up 77.3% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Beer Money has a total market cap of $215,771.12 and approximately $11,013.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Beer Money token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043516 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.60 or 0.04408815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009555 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00057595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034838 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a token. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,700,000 tokens. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beer Money Token Trading

Beer Money can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

