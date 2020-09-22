Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $271.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. Beigene has a 52-week low of $114.41 and a 52-week high of $275.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. The company had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Analysts predict that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total value of $57,369.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,206,000.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,206,508.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,625 shares of company stock worth $99,309,906. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Beigene by 528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

