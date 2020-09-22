Bela (BELA) Market Capitalization Tops $60,050.60

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bela has traded 37.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $60,050.60 and approximately $26.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00415937 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000473 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,031,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,785,135 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

