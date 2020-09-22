Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. 1,169,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 613,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $281.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.70.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Berry Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

