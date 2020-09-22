Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BYND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $44.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.77.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $167.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,860.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $27,499.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,301.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $9,498,887.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,393 shares of company stock worth $18,055,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at $511,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 274.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.