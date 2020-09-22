BidaskClub Downgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forterra from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of FRTA opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.09 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. Analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forterra by 89.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

