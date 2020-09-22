BidaskClub Downgrades GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded GWG from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get GWG alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWGH opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22. GWG has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. GWG had a net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.91%. The company had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GWG by 1,603.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GWG by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GWG by 15.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GWG by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.