BidaskClub Upgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.81.

Shares of FATE opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 11.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

