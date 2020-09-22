BidaskClub Upgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IGMS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IGM Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $89.81. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $47,447.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,931.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 41,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. 79.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

