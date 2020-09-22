BidaskClub Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STNE. Citigroup started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered StoneCo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.82.
Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.92 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $55.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 39.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after buying an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in StoneCo by 66.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at $7,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in StoneCo by 410.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Company Profile
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.