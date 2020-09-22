Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Down 5.8%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.08 and last traded at $6.38. 1,034,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,145,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $139.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $32,130.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 157.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.