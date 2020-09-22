Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $277.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Biogen from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.39.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $268.30 on Friday. Biogen has a 1 year low of $219.70 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average of $291.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after buying an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Biogen by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Biogen by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,769,000 after acquiring an additional 444,508 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 644.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,989,000 after acquiring an additional 415,900 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Biogen by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after acquiring an additional 340,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.