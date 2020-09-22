BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 10.9%

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s share price traded down 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $43.11. 617,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 615,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

