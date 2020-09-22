Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $4,618.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000916 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

