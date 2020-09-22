BitBall Trading Down 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $631,293.78 and $529,281.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,556.31 or 1.00907964 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00166866 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,460,498 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

