Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $270.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000130 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000114 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

