Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Achieves Market Cap of $488,143.46

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $3.32 or 0.00031737 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $488,143.46 and approximately $19,728.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003896 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000503 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000763 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 146,824 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.