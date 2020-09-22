BitcoiNote (BTCN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,746.09

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $18,746.09 and approximately $13.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BTCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,933,728 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoiNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

