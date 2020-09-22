Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% Over Last Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00448120 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00012687 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006868 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000282 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

