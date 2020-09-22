Blacer Coin Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00448720 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00012911 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010374 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000283 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001668 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.