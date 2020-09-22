BlackCoin (BLK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $20,738.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $20,738.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00021767 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,201,065 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

