Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 76.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 57,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the first quarter worth about $496,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter worth about $830,000.

Shares of NYSE BME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

