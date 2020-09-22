BlitzPredict Reaches Market Cap of $99,648.46 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One BlitzPredict token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $99,648.46 and $3.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003898 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000504 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000787 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

