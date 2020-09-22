Blockmason Credit Protocol Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $418,067.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $418,067.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00224236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00084507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.76 or 0.01394439 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00192952 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

