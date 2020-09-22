Blockport Market Cap Achieves $2.23 Million (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00225299 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00085169 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.01395354 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00191814 BTC.

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

