Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.33. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 338,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $5,113,201.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,658 shares of company stock worth $15,540,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 288,048 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

