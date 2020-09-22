Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.05

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BSIF traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 134.50 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 317,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $498.32 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.90).

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

