BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Trading Down 0.4%

BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.15 and last traded at $52.93. Approximately 14,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 18,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

