Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 649.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 649.17 ($8.48).

BOY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

BOY stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 573.50 ($7.49). 254,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 586.77. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 5.94 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 975 ($12.74). The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.88%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

