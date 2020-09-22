BofA Securities Upgrades Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to “Buy”

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Investec raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.2% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

