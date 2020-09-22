BOMB (BOMB) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $637,424.31 and $66,007.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00006627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,583.15 or 1.00938282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001829 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00166935 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000651 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 918,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 917,364 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

