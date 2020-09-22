Bottos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $309,494.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Bottos token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, OTCBTC and Bibox. Bottos has a market capitalization of $805,274.80 and $309,494.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00043593 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.04382278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00057866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00034662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io, Bit-Z, BigONE, Bibox, CoinEgg, IDEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

