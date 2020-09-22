Brady (NYSE:BRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northcoast Research raised Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Brady from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.29. 321,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,173. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Brady had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 12.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

