Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Trading Down 7.8%

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)’s stock price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 765,733 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 605,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

BHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $83.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.88). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

