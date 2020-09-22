Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (BRCK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.09 on October 23rd

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BRCK opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. Brickability Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.

Get Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) alerts:

About Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It offers facing bricks, blocks, rainscreen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates. The company also supplies bathroom towel rails, radiators, interior doors, and windows.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.