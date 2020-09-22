Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (BRCK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.09 on October 23rd

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:BRCK opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02. Brickability Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 77 ($1.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99.
About Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L)
