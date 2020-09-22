Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Brightcove from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. 116,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,841. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,659 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 313,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

