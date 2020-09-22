Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Brighthouse Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $26.51 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2,167.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,670,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after buying an additional 1,596,856 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15,863.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 242,070 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,727,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

