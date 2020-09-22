BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTOL opened at $22.52 on Friday. BristowGroupInc . has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $16,530,489.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

About BristowGroupInc .

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

