Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Laurie A. Hawkes Buys 55,600 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

BNL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.45. 794,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,000. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

