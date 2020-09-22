Brokerages Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. Ceridian HCM reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.38. 1,144,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.27. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 150.12 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 7,217,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $520,948,106.46. Also, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746,124 shares of company stock valued at $559,392,074 in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth $993,350,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,670,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $292,904,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter worth about $162,461,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

