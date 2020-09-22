Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. American Axle & Manufact. posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.62 million. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 258.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,761. American Axle & Manufact. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.74.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

